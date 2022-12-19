Plans to transform historic B-listed lodge in Kirkcaldy park take step forward
Plans to turn a historic lodge in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park guarded by two stone lions into a nursery have taken a step forward.
Fife Council is seeing permission to carry our repairs to Southerto Lodge including re-roofing and replacing slate tiles, ridges and replacing rainwater pipes.
The local authority has submitted an application for listed building consent to begin the work.
The council’s education service is seeking formal permission to turn the former head keeper’s house and tea room into a nursery for 24 youngsters and three staff.
The category B-listed building, which sits at the entrance to the park, has been empty for a number of years.
A formal planning application to make the change has already been submitted. The aim is to provide nursery facilities in an area where there is currently none.
And given the location of the gatehouse, it would allow staff to use the park for a wide range of activities for the children.
The two-storey lodge house with French pavilion-roofed tower was built in 1891. The property will look much the same with new tiles to closely match the originals in both texture and colour. The decorative ridges and finials, of which roughly 40-50% remain, are to be salvaged and re-used on the most visible elevations, with either new replicas or similar salvaged pieces used to the rear or less prominent elevations.
A design statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “It is important that all roof features of the Category B listed building are treated with particular sensitivity and the historical character of the lodge remains unaffected on the whole.”
The plans show that the council wants to retain character and look of the building which dates The gatehouse is considered one of the park’s distinctive landmarks.
The park was opened in 1892 as a gift to the town from Provost Beveridge.
The gatehouse was used as local authority offices before becoming a tearoom which closed many years ago.
The lions which guard its entrance are thought to have been made at Methven Pottery, and came from the garden of Viewforth Tower or to have been a gift to the park by John Nairn of Forth Park.