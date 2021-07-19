Plans to turn derelict Fife mill into tourist attraction submitted

The plans for the flax mill.

Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT) which runs Silverburn Park, near Leven, want to repair and convert the old flax mill into a visitor hub and community hub.

The mill will contain a café and restaurant, meeting and event space, arts and crafts studios, office space, a backpackers’ hostel, and interpretive displays.

It is hoped the development could be completed in August 2025.

The report states that the building’s condition is essentially structurally sound and is therefore capable of being repaired.

FEAT has helped return the park to its former glory since it moved in in 2014. The charity, which helps people with mental health issues get back into work, runs a number of projects out the park.