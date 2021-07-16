Plans to turn former bakery into house approved

Plans to turn a former bakery building into a house has been approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 16th July 2021, 2:31 pm
The former bakery building.
The old bakery building on Church Street, Buckhaven, has been empty for a number of years – but that could soon change.

Fife Council has given the green light to add an extension to the building and turn it into a three-bedroom house.

The ground floor would feature a shared living room and kitchen space, with a downstairs bedroom. The first floor would have the other two bedrooms.

