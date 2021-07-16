Plans to turn former bakery into house approved

The former bakery building.

The old bakery building on Church Street, Buckhaven, has been empty for a number of years – but that could soon change.

Fife Council has given the green light to add an extension to the building and turn it into a three-bedroom house.