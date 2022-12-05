News you can trust since 1871
Plans to turn former bookies into cafe are withdrawn

Plans to turn a former bookmakers’ shop in Kirkcaldy High Street into a cafe have been withdrawn.

By Allan Crow
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 7:58am

The move would have brought the former Ladbrokes shop at 302 High Street back into use after several years lying empty. It would also have turned the upper floor into a flat.

The application was from Imran Haqqan, who is a director at Nisa Extra in Dysart and also owns Pommy’s World Buffet on the Esplanade.

A similar application lodged in 2021 was also subsequently withdrawn before the current change of use bid was formally registered with Fife Council earlier this year.

The former Ladbrokes shop in the east end of the High Street, Kirkcaldy

The application would have seen the former bookies’ shop converted into a cafe serving hot food, the building enhanced with replacement windows and doors installed, the walls re-rendered and rooflights introduced.

A sound report along with the application suggests that measures could be taken to mitigate against any potential impact the cafe venture may have on surrounding properties. It attracted two comments and one objection.