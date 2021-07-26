Plans to turn former Fife school into flats

The school closed in 2017. Pic: George Mcluskie.

The proposals, if given the green light, would see parts of the old Waid Academy in Anstruther demolished, with the remainder turned into nine flats.

Two short terraces, each consisting of five town houses each, would also be built at each side of the school.

The school has been empty since 2017, when pupils moved to the new Waid Campus.

The main focus on the demolition work will be the assembly hall, which was built in 1950 as part of an extension to the school. The original assembly hall, which was turned into a library and classrooms, will remain.