Plans to turn former Fife school into flats
Plans have been put forward to convert a former Fife school into flats.
The proposals, if given the green light, would see parts of the old Waid Academy in Anstruther demolished, with the remainder turned into nine flats.
Two short terraces, each consisting of five town houses each, would also be built at each side of the school.
The school has been empty since 2017, when pupils moved to the new Waid Campus.
The main focus on the demolition work will be the assembly hall, which was built in 1950 as part of an extension to the school. The original assembly hall, which was turned into a library and classrooms, will remain.
The application states: “The applicant believes that this development has the potential to supply much needed housing stock of varying sizes to suit a mixed demographic, which in turn will help sustain and enhance the local area and the East Neuk in general.”