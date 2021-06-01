Plans to turn former offices into flats in Fife town sumitted
Plans have been submitted to turn former offices into five flats in a Fife town.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:07 am
The offices, located above the Cupar Post Office on Crossgate, are vacant, with the planning statement arguing that it has been difficult to find tenants for the offices – a task which could be more difficult now as many businesses are reducing office space.
The statement also argues there is a demand for housing in Cupar, and the flats, “at the affordable end of the market”, will meet the need for affordable properties.