Plans to turn former offices into flats in Fife town sumitted

Plans have been submitted to turn former offices into five flats in a Fife town.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:07 am
The offices in Cupar.

The offices, located above the Cupar Post Office on Crossgate, are vacant, with the planning statement arguing that it has been difficult to find tenants for the offices – a task which could be more difficult now as many businesses are reducing office space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The statement also argues there is a demand for housing in Cupar, and the flats, “at the affordable end of the market”, will meet the need for affordable properties.