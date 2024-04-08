Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cowdenbeath Community Council wants to install the structure at the car park in the town’s High Street, and has submitted a planning application to Fife Council.

It was created by the Rotary Club of Cowdenbeath to mark its centenary - and recognise the role mining has played in the town.

A supporting statement said: “Without coal mining the town would not be what it is today, and we would like to remember the pits which produced thousands fo jobs between the late 19th century and mid-20th century, and also the Cowdenbeath NCB Workshops, in Church Street, which had 1000 employees at its peak.

The proposed plaque for the High Street car park (Pic: Submitted)