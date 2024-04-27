Plaster casts of boat carved in East Wemyss’ cave returned after 90 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two items have been transferred from the Royal Museum Greenwich Collections Unit, Greenwich to East Wemyss, and one will shortly go on display at its newly refurbished museum and visitor centre.

Pam Cranston, curator of collections, said: “We are thrilled that the casts came full circle back after a 90-year journey. We know from experience, having had on loan a cast of a Bronze Age cup and ring carving from the Michael Cave prior infilling in 1926, that people love having access to historic copies of such unique carvings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The casts will also enable visitors presently unable to access the cave site to appreciate the boat carving up close at full scale.”

SWACS curator Pam Cranston takes delivery of the historic casts (Pic: submitted)

Experts believe the boat was probably carved in the first millennium AD and could be the earliest depiction of a boat in Scotland. The casts also commemorate an interesting scheme to make the carving known to a nationwide audience through the collaboration of three remarkable antiquarians:

George Deas was a local architect and member of the Society Antiquaries of Scotland, and an ardent advocate of the caves and carvings. Harold Brindley was a zoologist and nautical archaeologist,a member of the Society of Antiquaries of Cambridge, founding member of the Navy Records Society and Society for Nautical Research, and Sir Geoffrey Callender was an antiquarian, secretary, and treasurer to the Society of Nautical Research, and Professor of History at Dartmouth Royal Naval College and Royal Naval College, He led the campaign to save HMS Victory for the nation.

Brindley first viewed the boat carving in 1927. In 1934 he and Deas arranged for a paper mould to be made in situ from wet blotting paper supported in a wooden frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From this, two plaster casts were made and sent directly to London on the ‘Royal Scot’ train - arriving still damp on - and one went to directly to Callender for display at the Royal Naval College, Greenwich, labelled “cast of incised tenoared skeith in Jonathon’s Cave, East Wemyss, Fifeshire.”