Platinum celebrations for Kirkcaldy couple Bill and Jean Hogg

William and Jane Hogg - known better as Bill and Jean - celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Pic: Andrew Beveridge.

William and Jane Hogg – better known as Bill and Jean – marked the special marital milestone on Tuesday, March 29.

The 93-year-olds met at the Peirshill dancing hall in Edinburgh at the age of 16. Describing Jean, Bill said: “she was a smasher!”

The pair later found out they were born on the same street and that their mums were friends who used to walk up the street together pushing the prams alongside one another.

They continued to meet after work to go dancing until Bill was called into national service for the RAF as an aircraft fitter at the age of 18.

He also played in the air force band.

Serving for just over two years in World War II they kept in touch with letters.

Jean was secretary to the accountant for St Cuthberts Co-op in Edinburgh at the time.

They married on March 29, 1952 – they were 24.

During his working life Bill served 40 years for CIS. Starting as an agent he was promoted to inspector, went to Inverness for an assistant manager job for nine years and returned to Kirkcaldy for a manger's job in 1974.

Jean stopped working to raise their three children – Billy, who sadly passed away in 2005, Brenda and Valerie.

She returned to work for The Royal Liver on their return to Kirkcaldy. She worked there for ten years before retiring at the age of 60.

The couple’s family has now grown to include seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Away from work, Bill is a past president of Raith Probus Club where he organised coach trips and annual dinners.

He’s a member at both Kirkcaldy Bowling Club and Kirkcaldy Bridge Club and he’s a keen snooker player and gardener.

Jean enjoyed tennis, baking, family time, knitting and sewing – she made her own wedding dress – and sequence dancing.

Life is now at home, enjoying time in the conservatory, spending time with family and friends and going out for meals with the family.

Bill and Jean received a visit from Councillor Zoe Hisbent, who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Mr Robert Balfour, Lord Lieutenant of Fife.

