Platinum Jubilee: Kirkcaldy street party and fun day hailed a success

Hundreds of people from the local community attended the event in the town’s Hayfield Road organised by the Salvation Army and their neighbours, the Hayfield Community Centre.

The event, organised by Major Jane Kemp, was officially opened by Neale Hanvey MP, who commented on the Queen’s great example of ‘serving’.

Throughout the day live music was provided by The Fife Saxophone Group, Kirkcaldy Salvation Army Band and Chic Masson on the organ.

The street party and fun day took place in the grounds of The Salvation Army hall and Hayfield Community Centre on Friday.

Outdoor activities included 1950s children’s games, crafts, a vintage tuck shop and vintage jewellery sale.

Hayfield Community Centre fed the crowd all day long with an endless amount of amazing, free hot food, whilst The Salvation Army emergency unit supplied just over 400 free drinks and cakes.

The afternoon concluded with a wonderful vintage cream tea serving up to 85 people in the Salvation Army hall, organised by Margaret Masson and her team of willing workers.

But the weekend’s platinum jubilee celebrations did not end there.

A variety of 1950s outdoor children's games were available to play.

On Saturday, the Salvation Army hosted a corps celebration four course meal, with 50 guests.

Organised by Major Mary McDonald, the food was prepared and served by a team of volunteers.

The evening concluded with entertainment from John Froud of The Zephaniah Trust.

He presented many of his own compositions interspersed with many of his stories.

There were a variety of stalls for people to browse.

The following day, John Froud led the corps in worship and the meeting was supported by the corps music sections – the band, singing group and cornet solo by Cameron Hamilton.

Captain Andrew Manley said: “Although the weekend was an event to reach out into the community it was noted that just over £900 was raised for Salvation Army funds.”

Among the crafts on offer for the kids they could make their own crown.