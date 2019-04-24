Playparks to be removed in Fife town

Play parks across Glenrothes are set to be removed.

Three others are to be retained and improved.

Councillors at the Glenrothes area committee agreed the shake-up which mark the demise of parks which, they say,have reached the end of their working lives – meaning some equipment could become unsafe.

The parks set to close include Waverley Drive, Dyceway, Elrick Park, Bighty Park and Buchanan Road.

Three others will be retained and improved – Willow Crescent, Balgeddie Firs, and Lyle Avenue.

The total cost of the work is expected to be more than £170,000, as part of phase two of a five-year programme.

Phase one included the indoor football centre at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure centre, Warout Community Play Park; and Glenwood’s allotments.

A further £30,000 is expected to be spent creating a community sports hub at Gilvenbank Park.

Councillor Julie Ford raised concerns over Kinglassie skate park being noted as complete.

She said: “There are ongoing issues with that site and the contractor was fully paid and walked away leaving it not up to standard.

“What are we doing not with just that, but making sure that doesn’t happen again?”

Alan Bisset, parks development officer, told the committee that landscaping work needed to be finished once the flood lights were completed.

He added: “It is something we are fully aware of and will work on to improve.”

Cllr added: “There is a lot of good work going on here but I would like to see it finished up to spec. I don’t want things like this to be still sitting there four years down the line.”