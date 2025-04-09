Plea for safe return of dwarf to Craigtoun Park after disappearance leaves children disappointed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children have been left disappointed after a dwarf has gone missing from Fife’s Craigtoun Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dwarf is one of seven that can be found around the park, along with Snow White as part of a treasure hunt style trail for families to complete during their visit.

However, the Friends of Craigtoun – the group of volunteers who run the park’s seasonal attractions – reported on social media on Tuesday that Bashful has disappeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now appealing for his safe return and are urging whoever may have taken, or moved, the dwarf to bring him back or advise of his whereabouts.

Bashful has disappeared from his spot in Craigtoun Park's Japanese Garden.

The post on social media said: “We are very sad to report that, just days into the new season at Craigtoun, one of our Seven Dwarf figures has gone missing.

"Bashful is no longer in the Japanese Garden...and he didn't walk out of there on his own!

"We've searched the park in case he was moved as a prank but have been unable to find him.

"If anyone knows of his whereabouts and can "persuade him to come back" we would be very grateful as we have lots of disappointed children who are now unable to do the full Seven Dwarfs Trail.”