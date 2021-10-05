Plea to find home for forgotten stray cat after four months in care of animal charity
A plea has been made to find the purrfect home in Fife for a cat after four months in the care of an animal charity.
The Scottish SPCA is seeking a home for Samson - a handsome, friendly cat in the care of its Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.
It has been looking after him for over four months, and would love to finally find him the ‘purrfect’ forever home.
The cat is aged between five and eight, and is developing arthritis in his legs so would be ideal as a mainly indoor pet.
Dale Christie, centre assistant manager, said, “Samson arrived into our care as a stray and unfortunately no owner came forward for him.
“He is bundles of fun, and loves nothing more than being made a fuss of and having play time. He enjoys lounging around in the sun and watching the world go by.
“Samson does like the sound of his own voice and can often be heard meowing for attention!”
Dale added: “Samson has some medical issues which can be fully discussed with any prospective new owners but he is not currently on any medication.
“He would prefer to live in an adult only home with older children, if any, and no other pets.
“He does like to spend some time in large outdoor spaces, so would enjoy living in a rural, quiet home.
“Samson is such a lovely character, and would make a fantastic companion.”
Find out more about Samson here: https://bit.ly/3BcSEzB