Plea to look out for vulnerable kids in Fife

As Fife schoolchildren prepare for the upcoming summer holidays, members of the public are being urged to keep their eyes open for children at risk.

A national child protection organisation is urging everyone to be extra observant to help protect potentially vulnerable children while school’s out for summer.

Child Protection Committees Scotland, a nation-wide grouping of child protection professionals hopes that members of the public will keep their eyes open and play a part to keep children safe from harm during the long break in the school routine.

CPC Scotland chairperson Alan Small says the summer holidays don’t represent a fun-filled, relaxing time for everyone.

CPC Scotland stresses that everyone in the community is responsible for ensuring the welfare of children. By taking a more watchful and vigilant approach to child safety. Mr Small also states that it is essential to take action if you are concerned about a child during the school holidays.

“We’re simply asking people in Fife to keep their eyes open for telltale signs that all is not well. Signs that a child might be at risk could include being alone and unsupervised, being out and about at all times of day or night or even going into “party” flats. A vulnerable child might be very dirty or persistently hungry, or have parents who are drunk in charge of them. If you’re at all worried, it’s important to take action.”

CPC Scotland states that if you have any concerns about a childs welfare, it is much better to alert the authorities than do nothing at all. Mr Small says that early intervention could help a child at risk.

“You can ask the child if they’re okay or even offer the family some support. Or, if the situation is serious and you’re very worried contact Fife Council’s social work department, or the police.”

