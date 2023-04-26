Fears are growing for the 60 posts at Yes Recycling (Fife) which is based at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes and only started production late last year.

It invested heavily in state of the art equipment, but was unable to reach full capacity, resulting in joint administrators being appointed this week.

Yes Recycling (Fife) was co-owned by Morrisons supermarket and had £1.6m of investment from food firm Nestle to take low grade plastics, including sweet wrappers and crisps packets and recycle them. The aim was to turn items such as KitKat wrappers and Rowntree confectionery into building materials at the Scottish branch of a UK-wide company which is based in Buckinghamshire.

Yes Recycling Fife (Pic: Morrisons)

Now Mark Ruskell, Green MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, has written to the company’s chief executive asking for reassurances about the support available to affected staff at the site and engagement with any union representatives.

Mr Ruskell said: “Yes Recycling in Fife led the way in provided a recycling service for mixed plastics, particularly hard-to-recycle food packaging. It’s exactly this kind of innovation that we need to see in the years to come to transform our relationship with waste.

“It’s deeply concerning to see the company’s Fife branch enter administration, not least for the 60 workers at the site. I hope that Yes Recycling’s owners, and the newly appointed administrators, are able to secure a future for the business which protects all those jobs currently at risk.”

Julie Tait, restructuring director at Grant Thornton - one of the joint administrators - said work was underway to assess the company’s financial position and try to find a buyer for the business or its assets.She added: “While the business has invested heavily in state-of-the-art recycling equipment, it had not yet been able to operate at full capacity and this has resulted in cash flow challenges in recent weeks. The company was unable to pay its debts as they fell due, resulting in our appointment as joint administrators. This is a disappointing outcome for all those associated with the company.

A Morrisons spokesperson said it would support the administrator, adding: “In recent weeks the business has urgently sought alternative additional funding which was, very regrettably, unsuccessful. We recently learned the lending bank has placed the business into administration. We will of course, assist the administrator in any way we can in the coming weeks.”