Adam Kent, is taking part in Maggie’s Gran Fondo Cycling Challenge to help people living with cancer, and in memory of his best friend who passed away in 2014 aged 32 from the rare bone cancer Ewing Sarcoma - and he is encouraging others to sign up and join him.

Adam, the fundraising manager for Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre which is based in Kirkcaldy and supports people across the region, is taking part in the challenge which celebrates Maggie’s partnership with the UCI Cycling World Championships. It asks people to notch up either 250km or 500km between now and August 13h to raise funds for the centre.

Adam, who has worked for Maggie’s for six years – three as fundraising manager in the Fife centre - decided to get on his bike and raise funds in memory of his best friend Andy.

Adam Kent on a charity cycle across America with his late friend, Andy (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “In 2011, without any real cycling experience I organised and led a charity cycle across America with Maggie’s chosen as the beneficiary. I was joined by four equally inexperienced friends, including my best friend, Andy.

“The ride was the challenge of a lifetime, and we were delighted that we were able to raise £15k to help people with cancer. Andy was the fittest, most natural cyclist out of the group and always took his training and nutrition seriously, so it was a huge shock when he was diagnosed with such a rare and aggressive cancer only a year later and at such a young age. Maggie’s was a huge support to us both during that difficult time, so I know first hand just how important the work we do is.”}Adam admits he doesn’t ride much these days, but added: “When I do, I always feel that bit closer to Andy and I remember all the good times we had on our bikes on that great adventure. The Gran Fondo is a challenge that really resonates with me, and I intend to use it as an opportunity to get back on my bike again, and hopefully raise some funds to help people going through a cancer diagnosis in our community.

“Cycling is such a great way of keeping active and its something most of us can do – I would love others to get on their bikes and get involved if they can.”

A Gran Fondo loosely translates as ‘Big Race’ and is all about community, inclusion and celebrating competitive cycling for everyone, not just the pros! Whether you go the distance on a road bike, mountain bike, gravel bike, BMX, turbo trainer or static bike, this big ride is open to cyclists of all levels.

Adam Kent, fundraising manager with Maggie's Fife (Pic: Submitted)

Participants who sign up to raise funds for Maggie’s will receive a free cycling jersey and can join the community via a dedicated Maggie’s Virtual Gran Fondo Facebook group as well as tracking rides on Strava and joining the Strava group to be part of the chat.