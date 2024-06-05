Poke of chips for £1.94 at Fife fish & chip shop to mark D-Day anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, June 6, Cromars Classic Fish and Chips in St Andrews will celebrate National Fish and Chip Day and the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a 1940s-inspired price rollback. It will transport customers back to 1944 by rolling back the price of a poke chips to £1.94, blasting out 1940s’ tunes and donning era-appropriate outfits to get into the wartime spirit.
Historically, fish and chips have been inextricably tied to the war effort in Britain. Following the dish’s peak in popularity in the 1920s, fish and chips quickly became a national favourite.
Wendy Napthine-Frame, owner and founder of Cromars, said: ‘We are beyond excited to welcome customers to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. It’s clear to us that Fish and Chips have been incredibly important to people across the UK historically, along with continuing to be a lifeline to our local community. Having grown up within fishing communities, and supporting Scottish fishermen within my business, it means a lot to Cromars that we are able to celebrate in this way.”
Cromars will also be raising money for Poppy Scotland to help fund vital life-changing support for the armed forces community across the country.
The discount offer is for one poke of chips per customer for £1.94 whilst stocks last. The offer is valid from 11:30 am until 8:30 pm on June 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.