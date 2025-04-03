Police appeal after dogs let off lead to run at Fife loch where birds are nesting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been made after a dog walker with a large number of dogs let them off their leads to run at a Fife loch where ground nesting birds were present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Monday, March 17 at Cameron Reservoir near St Andrews, sparking calls to the police.

Officers were told the dog walker let his dogs run through undergrowth and into the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Police have reminded people enjoying the countryside to be considerate of wildlife and ground nesting birds, as allowing your dog to disturb, injure or kill wild birds or mammals, could be a wildlife crime offence.

The incident happened at Cameron Reservoir near St Andrews, sparking calls to the police. (Pic: TSPL)

Ben Pacholek, Fife's wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “Most of the visitors to Fife’s countryside are mindful towards the resident wildlife, I’d ask that everyone keep a respectful distance from any wildlife and areas where birds might be nesting.

"It is worth remembering that Cameron reservoir is one of only 51 Ramsar sites in Scotland, designated as an internationally important wetland and is also afforded additional legislative protection under its designation as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)”.

"Scotland’s outdoor access code requires “Responsible Access”, if you are walking your dog in an area where it is likely to encounter wildlife and ground nesting birds, please keep your dog under close control and ideally on a lead."

"I would like to encourage members of the public to contact police by calling 101 if they have any suspicions that someone in their community is committing a wildlife crime.”