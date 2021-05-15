Police appeal after Kirkcaldy man reported missing

Police in Fife are appealing help to find a missing man.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 5:06 pm
Stuart McKenna was reported missing from his Kirkcaldy home

Stuart McKenna has been reported missing from his home in Kirkcaldy.The 27-year-old was reported missing round 8.00pm on Friday in the Wilson Avenue area of the tow.

He was last seen around 2:00am on Saturday in the Westwood Avenue area.

Stuart is described as being around 5ft 5in tall and of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue chino trousers.Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 3867 of 14 May.