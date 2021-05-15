Police appeal after Kirkcaldy man reported missing

Stuart McKenna was reported missing from his Kirkcaldy home

Stuart McKenna has been reported missing from his home in Kirkcaldy.The 27-year-old was reported missing round 8.00pm on Friday in the Wilson Avenue area of the tow.

He was last seen around 2:00am on Saturday in the Westwood Avenue area.

