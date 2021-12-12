Police appeal after man’s body found in water in Fife town

The discovery was made around 3.05pm on Saturday near Glenwood Road, Glenrothes.

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an appeal to help identify the man.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The man is described as between 40 and 50 years old, around 5ft 8in tall, of a medium to heavy build with dark greying hair and no facial hair.

He was wearing a long sleeved black top, blue jeans and dark trainers.

Detective Inspector Michael Lynch, of Glenrothes CID, said: “Our enquiries so far have not been able to identify the man and we are asking members of the public if they can assist with our investigation.

“We are looking to establish the man’s next of kin and would urge anyone who may be able to help with identification to get in contact with officers.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2136 of Saturday, 11 December, 2021.”

