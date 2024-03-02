Police appeal after pedestrian critically injured after being hit by minibus in Kirkcaldy
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 57-year old man was rushed to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road at Chapel Level roundabout on Friday morning. Police said medical staff described his condition as critical.
The occupants of the silver Mercedes Vito minibus involved in the incident, which happened around 11:05am, were not hurt.
Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, Roads Policing Unit, Glenrothes, said: “Chapel Level Roundabout is a busy junction so I am appealing to people who were in the area and witnessed the incident to come forward. I am particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcams as they may have captured footage that will assist our investigation."
Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote incident number 1125 of Friday, 1 March 2024.