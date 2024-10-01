Police appeal after pedestrian crossing road is hit by car
Police have appealed for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car and was taken to hospital.
The incident happened as they crossed the road near a roundabout on Caskieberran Drive in Glenrothes between 6.15pm and 7pm on Wednesday, September 18. It involved light blue small car which left in the direction of Pentland Park.
The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, attended hospital where he received treatment for injuries.
