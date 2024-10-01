Police appeal after pedestrian crossing road is hit by car

Police have appealed for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car and was taken to hospital.

The incident happened as they crossed the road near a roundabout on Caskieberran Drive in Glenrothes between 6.15pm and 7pm on Wednesday, September 18. It involved light blue small car which left in the direction of Pentland Park.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, attended hospital where he received treatment for injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or private CCTV footage that may help, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 1231 of 19 September, 2024.

