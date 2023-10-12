News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal after £5000 theft haul from Kirkcaldy signwriting business

Police are appealing for information following a break-in at a Kirkcaldy signwriting business with more than £5,000 of equipment stolen.
By Callum McCormack
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Fife Signs & Graphics, based in Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, was alerted to the break-in by neighbours on Wednesday morning, with the theft thought to have happened in the early hours of the morning.

Brandon Gourlay, owner, said around £5000 worth of car number plate making equipment was taken. The theft appears to have been targeted on the unit and the equipment, with a black Dell computer tower and grey HP Laptop taken alongside the plate printing equipment.

He said: “They’ve gone in and taken every bit of the number plate equipment. So they’ve been looking for number plates”.

The damage caused to the entrance by intruders
The damage caused to the entrance by intruders
Cash was also taken from the premises and the unit’s shutters have been damaged as the intruders forced their way into the unit. CCTV footage from the unit shows a white Ford Fiesta outside the unit at about 3.20am on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland have issued a statement, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a housebreaking at a business premises in Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre which occurred around 3.20am on Wednesday. Enquiries are ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0685 of Wednesday, 11 October, 2023.”

