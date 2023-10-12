Police appeal after £5000 theft haul from Kirkcaldy signwriting business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Signs & Graphics, based in Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, was alerted to the break-in by neighbours on Wednesday morning, with the theft thought to have happened in the early hours of the morning.

Brandon Gourlay, owner, said around £5000 worth of car number plate making equipment was taken. The theft appears to have been targeted on the unit and the equipment, with a black Dell computer tower and grey HP Laptop taken alongside the plate printing equipment.

He said: “They’ve gone in and taken every bit of the number plate equipment. So they’ve been looking for number plates”.

The damage caused to the entrance by intruders

Cash was also taken from the premises and the unit’s shutters have been damaged as the intruders forced their way into the unit. CCTV footage from the unit shows a white Ford Fiesta outside the unit at about 3.20am on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland have issued a statement, asking for anyone with information to come forward.