Police appeal after video of seal pup being chased into sea in East Neuk
The alert was raised by several concerned members of the public.
Police have reminded people enjoying the beach to be considerate of seals, as chasing them could put them at risk of harm.
Ben Pacholek, Fife's wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “Whilst the majority of visitors to Fife’s coastal beaches are mindful of the resident wildlife, I’d ask that everyone keep a respectful distance from any wild mammals and sea birds.
"It is worth remembering that seals are semi-aquatic animals and the time they do spend on land is often important for them to sleep, conserve energy and digest food.
"Scotland’s seal population is a protected species and intentionally or recklessly disturbing seals when they are resting on land can be a criminal offence."
