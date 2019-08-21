Police appeal as search for missing woman continues

Police are appealing for help in finding a woman reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Nicola O’Hara was last seen in the Seafield area of the town at around 6pm on Tuesday, August 20, and has so far failed to return home.

Concern is now growing for the 30-year-old’s welfare any anyone who knows her current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build, long brown hair and wearing a blue jacket, dark trousers and purple trainers.

Nicola speaks with an American accent.

Police dogs, the RNLI, and the coastguard have all been involved in the search, which has also seen a helicopter over the coastal areas.

Inspector Gordon Anderson from Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “Nicola’s family and friends have not seen or heard from her since Tuesday evening and are growing increasingly worried for her welfare and as such, we are keen to locate her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe.

“In addition to police resources, our inquiry is being supported by colleagues from the Coastguard and we are extremely grateful for their assistance.

“Anyone who believes they have seen Nicola since 6pm on Tuesday, or who has information that can assist our investigation, should contact police immediately.”

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At 8.50am today HM Coastguard was asked by Police Scotland to assist with the search for a person reported missing at Kirkcaldy.

“The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick has been sent together with a Coastal Area Commander,Coastguard Rescue Teams from Leven, Kinghorn and South Queensferry plus the RNLI lifeboat from Kinghorn. Burntisland lifeguards are also on the scene.

“We have no further information at this time.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 531 of August 21.

