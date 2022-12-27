Police appeal for help to identify man found dead at Cellardyke Harbour

Police are asking for help from the public.

The man was discovered at around 8.30am on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26) on the beach at Cellardyke Harbour.

Emergency services attended but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Officers are asking members of the public to help them identify the man.

He is described as around 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with short dark hair and a goatee beard/facial stubble.

The man was wearing a distinctive blue t-shirt, jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter said: “Our enquiries so far have not been able to identify the man and we are asking members of the public if they can assist with our investigation. I would urge anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the man or had seen him in the area to get in contact with officers.”