Police appeal for help to trace missing Kirkcaldy man Raymond Ellis

Raymond Ellis is believed to have left an address in Overton Road in a grey Volkswagen Passat Estate with ladders on the roof around 1.15pm on Saturday. The 36-year old was later seen at a Tesco fuel station in Dunfermline around 3.45pm. Raymond is described as 5ft10, of medium build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a black jacket and black boots.

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “Raymond’s family are very concerned for his wellbeing and we are asking for help from the public to trace him. We would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen him or a vehicle matching the above description to come forward. We would also appeal to Raymond directly to please get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe and well.