Police appeal for information after cyclist found seriously injured

Following an incident on a Fife road which left a cyclist in a serious condition, police have appealed for the driver or other occupants of a vehicle which could have been involved to come forward.

The cyclist was found seriously injured on the A917 between Elie and St Monans, adjacent to the Ardross Cottages, following an incident which it is believed happened between 7.30-7.45pm last night.

The man, who suffered head injuries, is being treated at Ninewells Hospital.

Police found evidence of a collision during their investigations at the scene and are trying to establish if this is connected to the incident in which the cyclist was involved.

It is thought the collision involved a silver Vauxhall Astra.

At a press conference today, DCI John Anderson said if this car was involved he was not even sure that the occupants were aware of what had occurred.

He said: “I need to inform them what’s happened and tell them this man has been injured. If they have been involved in a collision, either with this cyclist or not, it’s important they come forward to the police, rather than waiting for a chap on their door, so that we can get to bottom of this.”

DCI Anderson also appealed to any drivers in the area around the time of the accident, or anyone who may have relevant information to get in touch.

“It’s important we try to map the movements of motorists on the road last night,” he said.

“If people have been driving, not necessarily on that road, but elsewhere, before or after, they may have inadvertently captured or seen a vehicle, or the injured party, before these events, which will allow us to piece this together.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3910 of the July 8. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.