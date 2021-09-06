Denis Findlay, 74, was last known to be at his home address in the Buffies Brae area of Dunfermline around 12.55pm on Friday.

He has not been seen or heard from since, and police said there is growing concern for his welfare.

Mr Findlay is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of a medium build with short grey, white hair and a beard.

Police have appealed for help to find Denis

At the time he went missing it is not known what he was wearing.

Police said it is thought he may have travelled to Loch Lomond or the Trossachs National Park are or Aberfeldy.

Inspector Tony Roger of Dalgety Bay police office said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Denis’ welfare and are keen to find him as soon as possible.

Denis Findlay, 74

“His recent computer activity would suggest he planned to travel to the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park or Aberfeldy.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen Denis to contact us. Similarly, if Denis is reading this, let us know you are safe and well”

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2385 of 4 September.

