Police appeal over 'growing concern' for missing Cardenden girl, 15

Police have appealed for help to trace a teenage girl reported missing in Cardenden.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST

Lucy Forbes, 15, was last seen on Monday afternoon in the town. She was believed to have boarded a bus to Kirkcaldy. Police say it is out of character for her, and her family are becoming “increasingly concerned.”

The teenager is believed to have got on the number 33 - she has links in the Lang Toun. Lucy is about 5ft,5″ with shoulder length mousy brown hair, and was last seen wearing a beige coloured hooded top, blue denim jeans and black baseball type trainers.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Lucy was last seen in Cardenden around 1.30pm on Monday, when she was believed to have boarded a number 33 bus to Kirkcaldy where she is known to have links. This is out of character for Lucy, and her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her.”

Lucy Forbes, 15, was last seen on Monday afternoon (Pic: Police Scotland)Lucy Forbes, 15, was last seen on Monday afternoon (Pic: Police Scotland)
Lucy Forbes, 15, was last seen on Monday afternoon (Pic: Police Scotland)
Call police on 101 with reference 2716 of July 24.

