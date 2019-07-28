Police appeal over ‘increasing concern’ for missing Kirkcaldy woman

Police searching for a missing Kirkcaldy woman have spoken of their “increasing concern.” for her

Jade Millar was last seen around 10.00pm on Friday evening when she left home to visit a family member.

The 32-year old was last seen around 10.00 pm, and did not make contact with the relative.

Police have appealed for anyone to help find her.

She is described as 5’3”, slim build with long brown hair. Jade was wearing blue jeans, a white top and trainers.

Sergeant Lindsay Kerr of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: Officers are carrying out enquiries in the Kirkcaldy area in an effort to trace Jade.

“She left her home address advising that she was going to visit a family member. but did not make contact with them – and has not been seen or heard from since.£ Sgt Kerr added: “ Family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her. I would ask Jade to get in touch to let us know that she is safe and well.”

Anyone who has seen Jade since her last reported sighting or if anyone knows where Jade is they should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4705 of 27th July 2019.“