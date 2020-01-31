Police appeal over man missing after Fife family holiday

Police are searching for a man who went missing after a family visit in Fife.

Robert Brown hasn’t been seen since he was at Kirkcaldy railway station around 10:15am on Thursday.

The 72-year old boarded a Cross Country train planning to travel to Newcastle, and then onward to his home in North Shields – but he never arrived.

Police say information suggests that he may have got off at Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Now they have appealed for helep to find him.

Inspector Hazel Crielly of Glenrothes Police Station, said: “Robert was intending to return to his home in North Shields, Northumbria, by train but he never arrived. This is out of character and his family are increasingly concerned for his well-being.

“Anyone who may have seen Robert is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0694 of Friday, 31 January.

“If Robert himself hears about this appeal, I would urge him to contact us or his family immediately.”

Robert is described as white, 6ft 1in, of average build, with white hair and wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue anorak, a dark jumper and grey trousers. He was carrying a brown paper shopping bag.