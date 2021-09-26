Police appeal to find 14-year old Fifer reported missing

Aimee/Alex Moody, was last seen in the Stuart Road area of Glenrothes around 3pm on Sunday, 26 September.

The 14-year old is described as being around 4ft 9in in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black jeans and carrying a black Vans backpack.

Police have appealed for help to find Alex/Aimee Moody

Aimee/Alex is known to frequent the Macedonia area of Glenrothes and officers are appealing for anyone who has any information to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0025 of September 26.

