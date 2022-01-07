Police appeal to find missing boy, 15, from Cupar

Daniel Bilson, 15, from Cupar, was last see in the town around 4:30pm on Tuesday, January 4.

He is described as white, 5ft10 in height, of a heavy build, with short brown hair, and is believed to be wearing a black 'North Face' jacket, black tracksuit trousers and black Nike trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Bilson has been reported missing

He has not been seen by family or friends since Tuesday afternoon, and police are concerned for his well-being.

They have appealed to anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to get in touch with police via 101 quoting reference number 1176 of Wednesday, 5 January, 2022.

The Fife force also appealed al to Daniel to return home – or get in touch.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.