Police appeal to find missing boy, 15, from Cupar
Police have appealed for help after receiving reports a teenage boy has gone missing in Fife.
Daniel Bilson, 15, from Cupar, was last see in the town around 4:30pm on Tuesday, January 4.
He is described as white, 5ft10 in height, of a heavy build, with short brown hair, and is believed to be wearing a black 'North Face' jacket, black tracksuit trousers and black Nike trainers.
He has not been seen by family or friends since Tuesday afternoon, and police are concerned for his well-being.
They have appealed to anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to get in touch with police via 101 quoting reference number 1176 of Wednesday, 5 January, 2022.
The Fife force also appealed al to Daniel to return home – or get in touch.