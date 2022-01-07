Police appeal to find missing boy, 15, from Cupar

Police have appealed for help after receiving reports a teenage boy has gone missing in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:43 pm

Daniel Bilson, 15, from Cupar, was last see in the town around 4:30pm on Tuesday, January 4.

He is described as white, 5ft10 in height, of a heavy build, with short brown hair, and is believed to be wearing a black 'North Face' jacket, black tracksuit trousers and black Nike trainers.

Read More

Read More
Fife driver tests positive for cannabis, after being pulled over by police near ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Daniel Bilson has been reported missing

He has not been seen by family or friends since Tuesday afternoon, and police are concerned for his well-being.

They have appealed to anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to get in touch with police via 101 quoting reference number 1176 of Wednesday, 5 January, 2022.

The Fife force also appealed al to Daniel to return home – or get in touch.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

PoliceFifeNikeCoronavirus