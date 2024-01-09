Police appeal to help trace 13-year girl reported missing in Leven
Police have appealed for help to trace a teenage girl reported missing in Leven.
Sofia Mullan is 13 years old, and was last seen on Monday (January 8). Police described her as 5ft 4in tall, with red/auburn hair and wears glasses. She was last wearing a green coloured padded coat with a hood, black leggings and carrying a cream coloured bag. She was last seen on Monday evening. Anyone with information should contact the police.