Police appeal to help trace 13-year girl reported missing in Leven

Police have appealed for help to trace a teenage girl reported missing in Leven.
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT
Sofia Mullan is 13 years old, and was last seen on Monday (January 8). Police described her as 5ft 4in tall, with red/auburn hair and wears glasses. She was last wearing a green coloured padded coat with a hood, black leggings and carrying a cream coloured bag. She was last seen on Monday evening. Anyone with information should contact the police.

