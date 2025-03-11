Police appeal to trace 15-year old boy reported missing from Glenrothes

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025
Police have appealed for help to trace a teenage boy reported missing in Fife.

John Lovell was last seen about 9:00pm on Friday, March 14 in the town. He was previously reported missing at the start of last week.

Police say his current whereabouts are unknown, and friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned.

John is described as a white male, very slim build and short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing black Jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt with a skull on it, and red and brown “Vans” high-top trainers. He may also be in possession of an over the shoulder JD sports bag, white or yellow in colour with a black JD sports logo. John has connections in the Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline areas

Contact 101 quoting incident no. 4248 of the 14th March 2025.

