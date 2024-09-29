Police appeal to trace 19-year old reported missing in Kirkcaldy
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have appealed for help to trace a teenager reported missing in Kirkcaldy.
Jamie Lyons, from Dysart, was last seen around 1.30pm on Sunday in the Greenloanings area of Kirkcaldy. The 19-year-old is described as being 5ft 10 inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair. His clothing when last seen is not known.
Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “It is very out of character for Jamie to go missing and concerns are growing. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Jamie or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”
Contact 101 quoting incident 1670 of 29 September 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.