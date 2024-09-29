Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appealed for help to trace a teenager reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Jamie Lyons, from Dysart, was last seen around 1.30pm on Sunday in the Greenloanings area of Kirkcaldy. The 19-year-old is described as being 5ft 10 inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair. His clothing when last seen is not known.

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “It is very out of character for Jamie to go missing and concerns are growing. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Jamie or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Contact 101 quoting incident 1670 of 29 September 2024.