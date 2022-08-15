Police appeal to trace 34-year old man reporting missing in Glenrothes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Mclean was last seen in Glenrothes.

The 34-year old was seen leaving an address in the Balgonie Place area of the town sometime on Sunday afternoon.

He has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Ross McLean was reported missing on Monday

Ross is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair with some facial hair.

When last seen he was wearing a blue Carheart sweatshirt, khaki green baseball cap, white Vans T-shirt, Black Adidas Shorts with white stripes, black Adidas socks and navy blue Adidas shoes with white stripes.