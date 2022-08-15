Police appeal to trace 34-year old man reporting missing in Glenrothes

Ross Mclean was last seen in Glenrothes.
The 34-year old was seen leaving an address in the Balgonie Place area of the town sometime on Sunday afternoon.
He has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.
Most Popular
-
1
Fife floods: Roads submerged and trains hit by overnight thunderstorms and torrential rain across Fife
-
2
Fife Council slams couple who painted front door Ukrainian yellow
-
3
Plans lodged to build new homes across three Fife towns
-
4
RNLI, Scottish Ambulance Service, and Coastguard called to Inchcolm island rescue
-
5
In Pictures: Looking back at Glenrothes' famous Hippo Parade
Ross is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair with some facial hair.
When last seen he was wearing a blue Carheart sweatshirt, khaki green baseball cap, white Vans T-shirt, Black Adidas Shorts with white stripes, black Adidas socks and navy blue Adidas shoes with white stripes.
Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4177 of 14th August.