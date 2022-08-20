Police appeal to trace girl, 17,  reported missing for nine days in Fife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica McMurray was reported missing from the Crail area.

Police are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The 17-year old was last seen around 2.15pm on Thursday, August 11 when she left her address in Chance Inn in the East Neuk village.

Jessica McMurray has been reported missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is described as 5ft 4ins, of slim build, with short black hair in a buzz cut style.

When last seen she was wearing blue denim shorts, a black Calvin Klein sports bra top and black high top converse trainers.

Jessica has been missing before and travelled to the Glasgow area.

Police say she may have been in Edinburgh on Friday (August 19).

Sergeant Andy Kirk said: “Jessica has been missing before but it is unusual for her to go this long without contacting anyone and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.