Police appeal to trace man after Kirkcaldy War Memorial damaged by wreaths set on fire​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for help to track down the person who set fire to wreaths at Kirkcaldy War Memorial which scarred the historic landmark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire was started late on Monday afternoon and was quickly dealt with by staff at the adjacent Kirkcaldy Galleries who also summoned the fire service.

Officers are keen to speak to a man seen in the area at the time, described as being in his 20s and wearing a red jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wreaths had been put to one side for collection. It was the third time in two years the memorial been attacked, and the smoke damage, which is clearly visible, is being tackled by Fife Council.

The damage caused by the fire at Kirkcaldy War Memorial is clearly visible (Pics: Submitted)

Constable Kevin Foley said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us. We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.”

Bill Mason, branch chairman, said he was sickened by the damage.

“We are appalled at such contemptible vandalism, especially so in the memorial’s 100th anniversary year. It has survived without any problems until now and we have to be asking why?” he said. “I can only imagine the distress this has caused families with close connections to the memorial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mason added: “ While the damage appears superficial, past experience warns us that the stone may have been badly damaged under the soot.” The wreaths had been placed to the side of the memorial ready for removal, which normally happens at the beginning of the new year when they were alight. Mr Mason paid tribute to the staff who dealt with the fire so promptly, and the response from Fife to tackle the damage.

“We are extremely grateful to staff from Kirkcaldy Art Galleries who responded quickly to fight the fire and alert Fire & Rescue Services. Unfortunately, all the wreaths have had to be removed. We are also thankful to Councillor Judy Hamilton who will follow up the request with Fife Council officials to have it assessed, cleaned and repaired as necessary.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2380 of Monday, 20 January, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.