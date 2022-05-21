Police appeal to trace man reported missing in Fife

George Madge was last seen in Tayport around 5:00pm on Thursday, in the East Gate Road area of the town.

The 36-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6, of slim build, with light brown hair, and protruding ears.

He was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black waterproof coat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Madge has been reported missing

Inspector Tony Rogers from Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “Concern is growing for George’s welfare.

“He is unfamiliar with the local area, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him.”