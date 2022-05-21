Police appeal to trace man reported missing in Fife

George Madge was last seen in Tayport around 5:00pm on Thursday, in the East Gate Road area of the town.
The 36-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6, of slim build, with light brown hair, and protruding ears.
He was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and a black waterproof coat.
Inspector Tony Rogers from Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “Concern is growing for George’s welfare.
“He is unfamiliar with the local area, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him.”
Contact 101 quoting incident 0384 of 20 May 2022.