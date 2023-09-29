Police appeal to trace man to help with incident on Fife bus journey
Police have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist their enquiries into an incident which occurred on a Stagecoach bus between Dunfermline and Edinburgh.
He was travelling on Wednesday, October 12 at approximately 4.20pm. He boarded the Stagecoach X55 bus at Dunfermline bus station.
He is described as white, aged between 25 and 40, dark facial hair, wearing a dark hooded top, striped tracksuit bottoms and carrying a holdall type bag.
Police Scotland are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who knows him to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2550 of 12 October 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.