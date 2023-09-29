News you can trust since 1871
Police have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist their enquiries into an incident which occurred on a Stagecoach bus between Dunfermline and Edinburgh.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
He was travelling on Wednesday, October 12 at approximately 4.20pm. He boarded the Stagecoach X55 bus at Dunfermline bus station.

He is described as white, aged between 25 and 40, dark facial hair, wearing a dark hooded top, striped tracksuit bottoms and carrying a holdall type bag.

Police Scotland are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who knows him to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2550 of 12 October 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.

