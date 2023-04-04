News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
30 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
1 hour ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why

Police appeal to trace missing 12-year old girl who may have travelled to Fife

Police have appealed for help to trace a 12-year old girl reported missing who have may travelled to Dunfermline.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

Sophie Friedrich, from Kinross, was last seen in the town’s Acremore Drive area around 1.30pm on Monday.

Police say it is likely she is in Fife, and may have travelled to Dunfermline by bus at around 3.20pm the same day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sophie is described as being 5 foot 1 inches tall, medium build, with long black hair which is usually tied up in a bun.

Sophie Friedrich has been reported missingSophie Friedrich has been reported missing
Sophie Friedrich has been reported missing
Most Popular

She speaks with a Fife accent and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms with a Nike tick and black converse trainers. She also has a ring piercing on her right nostril.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who has information on Sophie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 3565 of April 3 2022.”

PoliceDunfermlineFifePolice Scotland