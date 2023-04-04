Police appeal to trace missing 12-year old girl who may have travelled to Fife
Police have appealed for help to trace a 12-year old girl reported missing who have may travelled to Dunfermline.
Sophie Friedrich, from Kinross, was last seen in the town’s Acremore Drive area around 1.30pm on Monday.
Police say it is likely she is in Fife, and may have travelled to Dunfermline by bus at around 3.20pm the same day.
Sophie is described as being 5 foot 1 inches tall, medium build, with long black hair which is usually tied up in a bun.
She speaks with a Fife accent and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms with a Nike tick and black converse trainers. She also has a ring piercing on her right nostril.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who has information on Sophie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 3565 of April 3 2022.”