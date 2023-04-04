Police appeal to trace missing 12-year old girl who may have travelled to Fife

Sophie Friedrich, from Kinross, was last seen in the town’s Acremore Drive area around 1.30pm on Monday.

Police say it is likely she is in Fife, and may have travelled to Dunfermline by bus at around 3.20pm the same day.

Sophie is described as being 5 foot 1 inches tall, medium build, with long black hair which is usually tied up in a bun.

Sophie Friedrich has been reported missing

She speaks with a Fife accent and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms with a Nike tick and black converse trainers. She also has a ring piercing on her right nostril.