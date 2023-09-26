News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal to trace missing Fife man, Dominik Migon

Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing in Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
They want to trace Dominik Migon, 32, who was last seen around 8:00am on Monday (September 25), in the Windygates area.

Police said he has not been in contact with family or friends since and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Dominik is described as around 5ft 5in tall, of average build, with short brown hair and a beard. When he was last seen he was wearing a black Puma jacket, black Puma trousers and black and red Puma trainers.

Dominik Migon, 32, was last seen around 8:00am on Monday (Pic: Submitted)
Dominik Migon, 32, was last seen around 8:00am on Monday (Pic: Submitted)
Constable Lynne Meekison said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Dominik’s welfare and are urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dominik since Monday morning or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact us.

Call 101 quoting reference 2609 of September 25.

