Police appeal to trace missing Fife man, Dominik Migon
and live on Freeview channel 276
They want to trace Dominik Migon, 32, who was last seen around 8:00am on Monday (September 25), in the Windygates area.
Police said he has not been in contact with family or friends since and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Dominik is described as around 5ft 5in tall, of average build, with short brown hair and a beard. When he was last seen he was wearing a black Puma jacket, black Puma trousers and black and red Puma trainers.
Constable Lynne Meekison said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Dominik’s welfare and are urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dominik since Monday morning or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact us.
Call 101 quoting reference 2609 of September 25.