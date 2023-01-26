News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal to trace missing girl, 15, with links to Fife

Police have appealed for help to trace a girl reported missing.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 6:05pm

Kiera Murphy, 15, is known to frequent Fife.

The teenager was last seen in Silverburn, Glasgow, at 6:30pm on Wednesday, (January 25).Police said she is known to frequent Glasgow and Fife.

She is described as 5'3" tall, of slim build and has long brown hair.

Kiera Murphy has links to Fife
She was last seen dressed in a black top and checked trousers.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0034 of January 26.

