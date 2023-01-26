Kiera Murphy, 15, is known to frequent Fife.

The teenager was last seen in Silverburn, Glasgow, at 6:30pm on Wednesday, (January 25).Police said she is known to frequent Glasgow and Fife.

She is described as 5'3" tall, of slim build and has long brown hair.

Kiera Murphy has links to Fife

She was last seen dressed in a black top and checked trousers.