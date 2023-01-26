Police appeal to trace missing girl, 15, with links to Fife
Police have appealed for help to trace a girl reported missing.
Kiera Murphy, 15, is known to frequent Fife.
The teenager was last seen in Silverburn, Glasgow, at 6:30pm on Wednesday, (January 25).Police said she is known to frequent Glasgow and Fife.
She is described as 5'3" tall, of slim build and has long brown hair.
She was last seen dressed in a black top and checked trousers.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0034 of January 26.