Police appeal to trace missing Leven man last seen five days ago

Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing from his Methil home.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Zak Wilson, aged 35, was last seen in the Whyte Rose Terrace area on Tuesday afternoon. He is described as 6ft 2in tall, stocky build, brown hair and beard/stubble. Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting ref 1063 of 20 February.

