Police appeal to trace missing Leven man last seen five days ago
Police have appealed for help to trace a man reported missing from his Methil home.
Zak Wilson, aged 35, was last seen in the Whyte Rose Terrace area on Tuesday afternoon. He is described as 6ft 2in tall, stocky build, brown hair and beard/stubble. Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting ref 1063 of 20 February.