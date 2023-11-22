Police appeal to trace missing Surrey man with known links to Fife town
Police in Fife have appealed for help to trace a man who has been missing in Surrey for 11 days - he is known to have links to Kirkcaldy.
The 53-year old, named only as Thomas by officers, was last seen on Saturday November 11 in Camberley, Surrey. Officers describe him as white, around 6ft tall and of large build with grey hair. He also has some missing teeth and is believed to be wearing shorts. Police said he may be driving a white Fiat Diabolo van with the number plate VE64 FYK.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are concerned for Thomas’s wellbeing. If you have seen him or have any information which could help locate him, get in touch quoting PR/45230129703.”