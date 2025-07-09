Police appeal to trace two Fife boys reported missing

John Paul Murray and Kyle O'Donnell were reported missing (Pics: Submitted)

Police have appealed for information to trace two young teenagers in Fife who have been reported missing.

John Paul Murray, 14, and Kyle O’Donnell, 13 were last seen in west Fife on Tuesday.

John was last seen in the Kelty area at around 2:00pm. Described as 5'2, he was wearing a black Nike Tracksuit and bottoms and Black trainers. Call police on 101 and quote call card number 87 of July 9.

Kyle was last seen in the Inverkeithing area at around 7:00pm. He is described as 5'6, and was wearing a black hooded top, Black tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike trainers. Call 101 and quote call card number 83 of July 9.