Police appeal to trace two Fife boys reported missing

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:22 BST
Police have appealed for information to trace two young teenagers in Fife who have been reported missing.

John Paul Murray, 14, and Kyle O’Donnell, 13 were last seen in west Fife on Tuesday.

John was last seen in the Kelty area at around 2:00pm. Described as 5'2, he was wearing a black Nike Tracksuit and bottoms and Black trainers. Call police on 101 and quote call card number 87 of July 9.

Kyle was last seen in the Inverkeithing area at around 7:00pm. He is described as 5'6, and was wearing a black hooded top, Black tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike trainers. Call 101 and quote call card number 83 of July 9.

