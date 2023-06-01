News you can trust since 1871
Police appeal to trace ‘vulnerable’ man reported missing in St Andrews

Police have appealed for help to trace a vulnerable man reported missing from St Andrews.
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read

Andrew Ward, 47, was last seen around 7.45pm on Tuesday, He is known to travel to Dundee.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Andrew. He is a vulnerable individual, and therefore it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.”

Andrew is 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with short, light brown hair. He has a small moustache . It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he went missing. Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1567 of May 31.

Andrew Ward was reported missing on TuesdayAndrew Ward was reported missing on Tuesday
