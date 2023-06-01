Andrew Ward, 47, was last seen around 7.45pm on Tuesday, He is known to travel to Dundee.

Sergeant Andy Kirk said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Andrew. He is a vulnerable individual, and therefore it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.”

Andrew is 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with short, light brown hair. He has a small moustache . It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he went missing. Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1567 of May 31.