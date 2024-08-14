Police appeal to trace vulnerable missing man from Cupar last seen five days ago
Jeremy Borrelli, 36, has not been seen since around 7:00am on Friday, August 9, and extensive inquiries have suggested that he may have recently been in the Kings Cross area of London. Jeremy has previously attended this area to visit a well-known skatepark and also has links to Edinburgh.
Sergeant Andy Kirk said “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jeremy. He is a vulnerable individual, and therefore it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.”
Mr Borrelli is described as 6ft 1 inches tall, slim build, short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black Converse trainers and in possession of a skateboard.
Contact 101, quoting reference number 0962 of August 9.
